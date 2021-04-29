Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.36% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

