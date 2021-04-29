Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

AYLA stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. Analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

