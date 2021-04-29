Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $300,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,910 shares of company stock valued at $76,030.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

