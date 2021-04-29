APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. Truist Securities lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of APA opened at $20.49 on Monday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in APA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in APA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in APA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

