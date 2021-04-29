Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

ARTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.