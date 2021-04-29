Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Regis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392,350 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 867,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

RGS stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $448.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

