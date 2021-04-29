Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

