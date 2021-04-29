CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.17% of CalAmp worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

