Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Regis stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

