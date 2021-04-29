Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 292,661 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

