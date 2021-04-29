Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,106 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.79% of Universal Logistics worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ULH opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

