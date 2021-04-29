Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.89 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

