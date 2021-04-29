Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

