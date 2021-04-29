Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

