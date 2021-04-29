Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,402 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $53.46 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

