JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 129,940 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENT. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

