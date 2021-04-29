Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,604 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DURECT worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in DURECT by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRRX. Chardan Capital raised their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

DRRX stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.