iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 265,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 178,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

