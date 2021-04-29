JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

