Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

