Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $327.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.83. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $198.51 and a 1 year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

