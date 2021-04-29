Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Kadmon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

