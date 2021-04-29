Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Buys 528,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Ian McDonough acquired 528,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £153,120 ($200,052.26).

Ian McDonough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Ian McDonough purchased 100,000 shares of Blackbird stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

LON BIRD opened at GBX 31.45 ($0.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.54. Blackbird plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.02 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of £106.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

