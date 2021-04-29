JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,270 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

HRI stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

