Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 13,371.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after buying an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,595,000.

AWI opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

