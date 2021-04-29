Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Sells 33,796 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALK opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

