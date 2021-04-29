JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 524.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of CBTX worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $772.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.