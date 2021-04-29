Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.61.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,316 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

