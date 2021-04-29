Oppenheimer Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $152.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.