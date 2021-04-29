JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIN stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $727.61 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

