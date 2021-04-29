Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Dismal revenues in the company’s Carbohydrate Solutions unit have been a drag for the company. Sales in this segment fell 16.1% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, strong results across the Nutrition as well as the Ag Services and Oilseeds units drove the company’s top line performance in the said quarter. Management stated that strong demand conditions for grains and oilseeds are likely to keep fueling the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment. Moreover, the Nutrition unit is likely to keep gaining from prudent product innovations and positive consumer growth trends. These apart, the company is on track with strategic growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program, which focuses on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

