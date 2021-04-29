Truist Financial Corp Invests $209,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.07 and its 200-day moving average is $278.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

