ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ABB by 56.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ABB by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 83,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

