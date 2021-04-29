Morgan Stanley Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $262.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.67.

American Tower stock opened at $251.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

