Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGRY. Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

