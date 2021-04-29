KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up to $24.47

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $25.79. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The firm has a market cap of $623.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

