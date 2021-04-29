Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,820.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

