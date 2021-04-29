Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $49.80, but opened at $52.02. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 5,584 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

