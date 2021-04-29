Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $42.00. The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 7162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

