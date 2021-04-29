$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $55,841,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 498.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.10.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

