PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $14.89. PQ Group shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,408 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

