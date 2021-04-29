PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $14.89. PQ Group shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,408 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
