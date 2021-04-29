Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 2,728.2% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,979,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPMM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Hemp Naturals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

About Hemp Naturals

Hemp Naturals, Inc, an early stage company, focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It also intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

