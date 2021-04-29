Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 2,728.2% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,979,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HPMM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Hemp Naturals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.
About Hemp Naturals
