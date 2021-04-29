Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $26.30. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,367,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

