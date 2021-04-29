Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

