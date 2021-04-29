Truist Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 323,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 322,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

