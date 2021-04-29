Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Corsair Gaming worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

