Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

CPF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $749.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.