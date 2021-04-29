Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,126 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

