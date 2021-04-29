Truist Financial Corp Invests $230,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $160.41 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

