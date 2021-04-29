Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.